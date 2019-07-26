Cases of West Nile virus rise to 10, including one in Attica

The number of confirmed cases of West Nile virus infection has risen to 10 in 2019, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), while one was also reported in eastern Attica for the first time this year.



In five of the cases, patients developed complications in their central nervous system (encephalitis and/or meningitis), while the others had lighter symptoms, mainly fever.



Three of the patients remained in hospital Friday, with two in intensive care.



The cases were reported in the northern regions of Katerini, Xanthi and Kavala, as well as in Larissa and Karditsa in central Greece and in the municipality of Spata-Artemida in eastern Attica.



The first case this year was reported on June 21.



EODY experts have warned that the mosquito-transmitted virus could spread to all parts of the country. Moreover, 80 percent of those infected will not develop any symptoms.