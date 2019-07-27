New wave of departures for the islands

Tourists with backpacks walk toward their ferry at the port of Piraeus on Friday. The country’s biggest port saw a fresh wave of departures by both foreign visitors and Athenians heading to the islands of the Aegean for their summer holidays. A total of 30 ferries left Piraeus on Friday, with another 16 departing from Rafina and seven from Lavrio. Temperatures in the capital are to edge up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, reaching more comfortable levels of 28 C (82 F) in the central Aegean. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]