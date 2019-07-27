Two Afghans injured in Thessaloniki brawl
Two Afghan migrants were hospitalized with injuries on Saturday following a brawl near Thessaloniki’s railway station.
According to police in the northern port city, a crowd of around 20 Pakistanis had clashed with a group of Afghans, for reasons that remained unclear, leading to the injury of the two Afghan men.
Both had been stabbed though their wounds were not deemed to be serious.