Plans to revamp ex-royal estate accelerated

Greece’s new conservative government wants to revive plans to revamp the long-abandoned summer palace of the country’s disenfranchised monarchy, on the slopes of Mt Parnitha, north of Athens. Plans now in the hands of Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who has been tasked with overseeing the project, include shaping up the Tatoi Estate, while operating a museum, a small hotel and a model farming unit. Experts warn that several buildings and many of the items left behind by the deposed king are in urgent need of restoration. The aim is to turn the former royal estate into a magnet for Athenians and other visitors. [InTime News]