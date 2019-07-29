Authorities warn of high wildfire risk in Attica, among other regions

Greece's civil protection authority on Monday warned that eight parts of the country have been deemed as a category four wildfire risk, with an additional 12 one notch lower in category three due to rising temperatures.

Attica, Viotia, Fthiotida, Korinthos, Argolida, Lakonia, Kythera and Hania are in the highest risk category as a result of tinder-dry conditions from a week of high temperatures, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection said on Monday.

There is also a wildfire risk, albeit smaller one, in Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Rethymno, Iraklio, Achaia, Ilia, Arkadia, Messinia, Fokida, Evia, Magnisia and Larisa, it added.

The warning comes as meteorologists predict temperatures of as high as 39-40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

The secretariat warned residents and visitors to refrain from any activities that could spark a fire such as barbecues, burning plant cuttings or using power tools that generate sparks, while also advising that people with gardens and land make sure they are cleared of brush.

It also said that anyone who sees even the slightest sign of a blaze should immediately call the national fire service on 199.