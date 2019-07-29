Tax declaration deadline ends on Monday

Monday is the last day for taxpayers in Greece to submit the declarations of their 2018 incomes, with the fine for delays ranging from 100 to 500 euros.

According to official figures, more than 6 million declarations were submitted by Sunday, with around 150,000 still pending even though the Finance Ministry recently ruled out the possibility of a further extension.

The deadline for the first installment of income tax is also later this week, at month's-end on Wednesday, while the second and third are scheduled for end-September and end-November accordingly.