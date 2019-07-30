Tax bill to be voted on in Parliament on Tuesday

A government bill outlining a series of tax reductions is to be voted on in Greece's Parliament on Tuesday and is expected to secure approval with the votes of center-right New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA and the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL).

The three parties approved the bill on Monday at the committee level while the Communist Party (KKE) voted present, the nationalist Greek Solution abstained while the MeRA25 party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis voted against it.

In comments in Parliament on Monday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that any proposals submitted by opposition parties that are deemed to be "in the right direction" would be adopted by the government.