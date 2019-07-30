Tax bill has social dimension, Mitsotakis says

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that a tax bill submitted by the government in Parliament for a vote Tuesday will ease the tax burden on four million Greek homeowners while urging taxpayers to take advantage of a 120 installment payment scheme.



“The tax bill that we submitted could be described as a defining feature of the new government’s identity as it fulfills our pre-election pledges and it has a social dimension,” Mitsotakis said.



The bill was expected to secure approval with the votes of center-right New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA and the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.