Data analysis startups stand to get support from Uni.Fund

Two more startups founded by Greek businesspeople in the business analytics sector will receive funding from Uni.Fund, as the investment fund announced on Tuesday it is adding Nimbata and DTWise to its portfolio.

Since the creation of the fund in January 2018, Uni.Fund has now invested in 14 companies following the addition of Nimbata, which analyzes data in the marketing sector, and DTWise, which performs energy data analysis.

Through its call conversion tracking service, Nimbata allows businesses to understand the steps their final consumer has taken before making a call to the company. “The technology of Nimbata offers corporations a new tool creating knowledge that until today was not available regarding client needs and marketing action efficiency, using the data from telephone calls,” Uni.Fund said in its statement.

DTWise develops big data analytics and Industry 4.0 applications to calculate energy data and assist in the correct management of energy consumption. “The applications of DTWise also collect and process data and perfect the procedures for the management of energy resources at corporations, securing significant energy savings,” the fund added.