Parliament lifts immunity for ex minister
Online
The Parliament's plenary on Wednesday decided to lift the immunity of former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis from prosecution.
The Parliament's plenary on Wednesday decided to lift the immunity of former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis from prosecution.
The move paves the way for a judicial inquiry into accusations made by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras that he recorded a private telephone conversation between the pair without his consent, as well as a charge of slander made by the head of the workers’ union of Greece’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), Stamatis Poulis.
SYRIZA lawmakers walked out of the debate following a speech by the ex minister during which he slammed the process as an “act of political prosecution” designed to conceal corruption inside KEELPNO.