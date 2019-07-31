NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Parliament lifts immunity for ex minister

TAGS: Politics, Justice, Health

The Parliament's plenary on Wednesday decided to lift the immunity of former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis from prosecution.

The move paves the way for a judicial inquiry into accusations made by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras that he recorded a private telephone conversation between the pair without his consent, as well as a charge of slander made by the head of the workers’ union of Greece’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), Stamatis Poulis.

SYRIZA lawmakers walked out of the debate following a speech by the ex minister during which he slammed the process as an “act of political prosecution” designed to conceal corruption inside KEELPNO.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 