Two dozen fires reported just over 12 hours

The Greek fire service was called to respond to 24 blazes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, as protracted high temperatures and limited if any rainfall in many parts of the country have contributed to tinder-dry conditions.

More than 220 firefighters, 94 trucks and four water-dumping aircraft were mobilized in different parts of the country to fight the blazes, which were of varying intensity. Some of these fires may be the result of arson, the fire service said, without elaborating.

With temperatures forecast to rise further on Thursday, authorities advise residents and visitors to refrain from activities that could spark a blaze, such as cooking over an open fire, carrying out welding and other work that produces sparks, burning brush or disposing of cigarettes carelessly.