PMI climbs to three-month high

The outlook for Greek manufacturing has improved, against a slowdown expected in the rest of the eurozone, Markit reported on Thursday.



The survey company’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) climbed to 54.6 points in July from 52.4 points in June to record a new three-month high.



This was the 26th consecutive month of growth in the manufacturing sector, driven mainly by the strong increase in new orders over the last month.



This encouraged producers to increase their output in July at a faster rate than in June.