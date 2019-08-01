As of the last quarter of this year, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is set to start piloting an online bookkeeping system for companies in a bid to spare Greek enterprises the hefty administrative costs of conventional bookkeeping that compromise their competitiveness, the authority’s head Giorgos Pitsilis announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the tax authorities are creating an electronic eye to monitor invoices issued, while tax rebates will be accelerated, said Finance Minister Christos Staikouras.