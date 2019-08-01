The government intends to employ the model used to bring the development project of Elliniko back to life for other investments too. This will concern various investment projects, strategic or otherwise, which have been gathering dust for years.

Practically, this entails interventions on two levels: a horizontal one, through regulations that the omnibus bill on investment incentives is set to include, as well as other regulations to come from the Ministry of Development and Investments, and a vertical one, with government interventions as required depending on each case, explained Minister Adonis Georgiadis during a meeting with the media on Thursday.

He went on to promise that in a few weeks’ time he will be able to quantify the potential benefits from the unblocking of stalled investment projects.

“There are strategic and other investments that have been stuck for a long time. They are stopped by the force of inactivity,” Georgiadis stated, after publicly inviting every investor facing a problem within the scope of public administration to speak to the ministry.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Nikos Papathanassis added that the delays often result in the expiry of the investors’ letters of guarantee.