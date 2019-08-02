Holiday exodus picks up at capital's ports

The summer holiday exodus picked up on Friday as thousands of city folk headed to their villages and the beach, inundating the Greek capital's ports, ahead of the August 15 national holiday that is considered the peak of the summer season.

According to official figures, 29 ferries were scheduled to sail from Piraeus to various destinations on Friday, with an additional 15 from Rafina. There are also 48 scheduled departures for the islands of the Saronic.

On Thursday, 267 ferries sailed from Piraeus carrying more than 30,300 passengers and 5,100 vehicles, while more than 8,000 passengers and 1,600 vehicles left the capital from Rafina, in eastern Attica.

The port of Lavrio in southeast Attica on Thursday handled five ferry departures, with 1,812 passengers and 507 vehicles. It was not clear how many ferries were to sail from there on Friday,

Port authorities advise passengers – and especially those traveling with a vehicle – to get to port well ahead of their departure time so as to avoid confusion and delays.