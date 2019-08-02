Precautionary measures urged over West Nile virus

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) has expressed concern about the spread of West Nile virus and is urging the public to take all necessary precautions.



In a statement, it noted that there were 316 reported cases of the mosquito-borne infection last year, and that 50 of them were fatal. Most of the deaths, it said, were recorded in Attica.



“As the number of cases are expected to rise, it is important that health authorities are on the alert... and that timely measures are taken to ensure that there is an adequate supply of blood,” said ISA president Giorgos Patoulis.



He also noted that measures should be taken to ensure that certain areas are not deprived of blood, as was the case last year.



In its weekly report published on Thursday, the National Health Organization (EODY) announced this year’s first deaths in Greece from the virus. The two victims were both over the age of 80. It also said that the number of confirmed cases of the infection this year had risen to 25.