New five-star beachfront resort on Santorini

As it celebrates its 20th anniversary since opening its first beach club, global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand Nikki Beach opened on Thursday its Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Santorini under the Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division, the brand’s second location in Greece.

The new, five-star facility on the stunning volcanic island boasts 62 luxe rooms and suites, stylish beach club, international restaurants and bars and idyllic ambiance. It offers spectacular views over the Aegean Sea and easy access to ancient Thera, Oia, Fira and the island’s airport.

“Greece has always been a natural habitat for our brand and the opportunity to launch a boutique resort in the world-renowned destination of Santorini is one of the most important steps in our growth process,” stated Alexander Schneider, President of the Global Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division.

“Our strong strategic Greek partners, Hotel Brain and the Katikies Group, have been essential in the delivery of the project and the positioning in the domestic and international market, and we are looking forward to growing our portfolio further with them,” he added.

Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts EMEA CEO Jihad El Khoury noted that “with the opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Santorini, we have triggered our next level growth phase in line with our development strategy. This was driven by the investor’s trust in our brand and the market demand for fresh and relevant lifestyle resort applications.”