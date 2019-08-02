Even higher temperatures on the cards

A pigeon drinks from a fountain in Syntagma Square, downtown Athens, on Friday, as daytime highs flirted with the 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) mark in many parts of the country. Meteorologists warned of even higher temperatures today across most of Greece, adding that the worst of the heat should start subsiding as strong northerly winds bring the mercury down to more comfortable levels on Sunday and Monday. The highest temperatures on Friday were recorded in central Greece, which will also bear the brunt of the heat wave on Saturday with a high of 41-42 Celsius (105-107F) in Thessaly. [InTime News]