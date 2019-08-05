Black Sea bank funding Greek enterprises

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is planning to finance investment projects in Greece adding up to over 700 million euros, its chairman, Dmitry Pankin, tells Kathimerini in an interview.

BSTDB has already issued 28 loans of 760 million euros to large and medium-sized corporations in the country, mainly during the years of the financial crisis.

In that period the share of the Greek portfolio among the bank’s issues rose considerably, from about 5 percent in 2014 to 17 percent today.

Now, the Black Sea lender, in cooperation with the Greek authorities, is at the stage of examining new funding for sectors with a strong impact on growth, such as infrastructures, energy, transport and manufacturing.