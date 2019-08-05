Debt instalment plan opens Tuesday, says minister

A much-awaited 120-tranche debt payment scheme which will allow taxpayers to repay debts to social security funds will open on Tuesday, Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said on Monday.

“As of midday tomorrow, all citizens who had debts to their social security funds for the period 2017-2018 will be able to enter the 120-instalment plan,” told lawmakers on the relevant legislation debated at a parliamentary committee on Monday.



He also said the discussed legislation also includes a provision to digitize the pension system, with the aim of gradually clearing a backlog of 450,000 pending pensions.

Vroutsis said the government aims to submit new legislation in November 2019 so that by June 2020 Greece will have a fully digitised pension system.