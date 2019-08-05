WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
George Hadoulis | Antiparos | August 6-25

Known for his vibrant ceramic work, George Hadoulis will be displaying some of his best pieces in an exhibition at the Anti Art Gallery in Antiparos from August 6 to 25. The display of brightly colored ceramic pots and vases focuses on nature and mythology, two of Hadoulis’ foremost artistic inspirations. The artist trained at the National School of Fine Arts in Paris, and now lives in Athens. For more information, visit antiartgallery.gr. To learn more about the artist, visit www.georgehadoulis.com.

Anti Art Gallery, Kastro Antiparos, tel 697.440.0035

