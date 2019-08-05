Two arrested for migrant smuggling after car chase

Police in northern Greece on Monday arrested two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 19, and charged them with people smuggling after a car chase.



The two suspects had 10 illegal migrants crammed in their car, police said.



The migrants had entered Greece via the country’s border with Turkey in the Evros region.



The chase began after the driver of the car refused to pull over for a police check on the Egnatia Highway outside Thessaloniki.



Police said the migrants claim to have each paid the men 2,000 euros to transport them to Thessaloniki.