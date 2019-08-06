Parliament to vote on bill reorganizing public administration

Greek Parliament will vote on Tuesday night on a bill which the government says aims to streamline the administration and promote transparency.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address lawmakers at 7 p.m. and is expected to respond to main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras who accused him of attempting to control public administration through a transitional provision which abolishes the register of senior public staff.



Tsipras’ party, leftist SYRIZA, has submitted a request for a roll call on a series of bill provisions, including the one on the register of senior staff and the creation of a new National Transparency Authority.

The bill which will be voted on this evening sets out to codify, in a single piece of legislation, all the provisions governing the organization, operation and transparency of the government, government bodies and central public administration.



The new bill also aims to separate the roles of the government from the state administration to ensure the state’s continuity.



According to the legislation, the new National Transparency Authority will act as an umbrella for disparate agencies tasked with tackling graft, such as the general inspectors of public administration and public works, as well as streamlining the legislative process.



In a similar vein, each ministry will be assigned an executive general secretary who will not be a political appointment, but will be selected via the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP).