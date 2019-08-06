Tomb dating to 1st century BC found intact in Kozani

Archaeologists in the region of Kozani in northern Greece have unearthed an intact tomb of a woman filled with offerings and dated to the late Hellenistic period (end of 1st century BC).



The tomb was found 1.5 meters beneath the site where a home was recently demolished as part of mining work in the village of Mavropigi. The richly adorned body was on an elaborate bronze funeral bed, which is “in excellent condition,” while a gold leaf was found in her mouth.



“We’re dealing with a rich woman or someone who held an important position in the society of the time,” said Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki, director of the Kozani Ephorate of Antiquities.



The woman’s remains were taken to the Archaeological Museum of Aiani, where they will be examined to ascertain her age and even the cause of death.