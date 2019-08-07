Number of big tax debtors swells

More than 80 percent of taxes in arrears are owed by a few thousand individuals or companies, according to the Independent Public Revenue Authority.



Out of 104.11 billion euros owed in back taxes at the end of the second quarter of 2019, debtors owing more than a million euros each accounted for 84.038 billion, or 80.7 percent of the total.



At the other end of the tax evasion scale, 2,036,005 debtors owe less than 500 euros each, with 13,206 owing less than a euro.



Collectively, these 2 million plus debtors owe 271.6 million in taxes and this total debt has dropped by 3.6 million from a year ago.



By contrast, the number of tax dodgers in the million plus bracket rose by 196 during the past year and their collective debt by 1.874 billion euros.