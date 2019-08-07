NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
New heat wave coming, meteorologists say

Greece’s national weather service issued a special bulletin on Wednesday warning that a new heat wave is on the way after a brief respite following the last spike in temperatures at the start of the month.

The hot front will sweep in from the west, pushing temperatures to around 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) on the western mainland and in Thessaly and Central Macedonia, and up to 36C (97F) on the Ionian islands.

It will spread south and east on Friday and Saturday, with the central mainland and parts of the Peloponnese coming in for highs of up to 40C (104F).

In Athens, Friday’s midday high is forecast at 38C and in Thessaloniki at 36C.

