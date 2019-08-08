International traffic at Athens airport hits all-time high of 2.06 mln in July

A record 2.06 million international passengers passed through Athens International Airport in July.

It is the first time since the airport started operating in 2001 that international passengers have exceeded 2 million. The previous record of 1.96 million had been set in August 2018.

Total passengers in July were 2.98 million, compared to 2.85 million in July 2018.

Domestic traffic, however, dropped 0.7 percent, to 915,000 from 921,000 in July 2018.

Overall traffic in the first seven months of 2019 reached 14.24 million, a rise of 7 percent from the same period last year.