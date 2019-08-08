The Beautiful Island | Sifnos | August 9 - September 15

Organized by the Cultural Association of Sifnos, a new exhibit in the village of Kastro highlights major artists whose works honor the Aegean island. Participating artists include Yiannis Adamakos, Diamantis Aidinis, Stella Meletopoulou, Maria Filopoulou and many more. The exhibit is curated by Iris Kritikou and references a poem by Ioannis Gryparis, in which he calls Sifnos “the beautiful island.” A publication will accompany the exhibit. The exhibition is open daily from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.zongolopoulos.gr.



Kastro Primary School, tel 210.671.2210