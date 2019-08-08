Two more deaths from West Nile Virus

Two more people died from the West Nile Virus in the week that ended on August 8, according to the a weekly report by the National Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday, bringing the total number for this year to four.



Both victims were both over the age of 80.



The report, which did not say where the deaths were recorded, stated that the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne infection this year has risen to 35.

They were recorded in the regional units of Pella, Pieria, Xanthi, Kavala, Larissa, Karditsa and East Attica.