Swimmers set upon by turtles off Mani
A pack of sea turtles reportedly launched an attack on some 40 swimmers in the Limeni region of Mani, southern Greece, Thursday.
The injured swimmers were sent to a medical center in Aeropoli to undergo examinations and receive antibiotics as sea turtles are known to be carriers of salmonella bacteria.
Local authorities said this was the first time such an incident had taken place in the area.