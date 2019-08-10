Sea turtles injured as boats flout the rules on Zakynthos

Two loggerhead sea turtles, an endangered species also known as Caretta Caretta, have been injured so far this summer after being hit by boats in Laganas Bay on the southern coast of the Ionian island of Zakynthos, activists say.



The area hosts the National Marine Park of Zakythnos, which was established 20 years ago to protect the turtles. During the May-October 2018 nestling period, a total of 1,464 nests were recorded on the six beaches of Laganas Bay.



However, members of the Archelon society for the protection of sea turtles report violations in the protected area on a daily basis, including boats navigating in Zone A, where no boats are allowed, and boats breaking the 6-miles per hour limit in zones B and C.

Conservationist groups Archelon and WWF Greece urged authorities to strictly implement regulations.



They have also asked tourists to submit any footage of the July 2019 injury of a sea turtle in Laganas Bay.