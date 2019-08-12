BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Travel operator wants ‘laws for all’

Friedrich Joussen, chief executive officer of travel operator Tui, told Kathimerini in an interview published on Sunday that even more important than lower taxes are laws “being applied to everybody,” including social security contribution provisions.

Joussen added that Tui, which brings more than 3 million visitors to the country each year, will continue to invest in Greece, praised the government’s announcement of a 10-year plan for tourism, and added that this is the opposite of what is happening in the European Union, where operators do not know what the future will bring, because of Brexit, and are preparing for several possible outcomes.

