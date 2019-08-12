Perseid meteor shower to peak this week

The most popular shower of shooting stars, the Perseids, will reach its peak on Monday to Tuesday dawn, and will be visible on the Greek sky and the north hemisphere.



Those who will stay awake after midnight will have the opportunity, if the weather conditions allow it, to observe the bright shooting starts dart across the sky.



However, a close-to-full moon during the week (August 15) means the sky will not be dark enough to fully enjoy its peak.



The rates of Perseids visible will increase from about 10 p.m. and will continue all the way through dawn.