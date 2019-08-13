Fisherman who saved dozens off Mati laid to rest

Kostas Arvanitis, the 70-year-old fisherman who saved dozens of people who ran into the sea to escape the deadly wildfires at Mati in eastern Attica last year, was given a state funeral Tuesday in Halandri, northern Athens.

Arvanitis, who died last Saturday after a long battle with cancer, saved at least 70 people. He is survived by his wife and son.

His funeral was attended by scores of people, including Deputy Labor Minister Domna Michailidou.

Instead of wreaths, his family asked for contributions to be made to the Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou), a charity that helps the homeless and neglected children.