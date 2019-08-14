Mitsotakis calls for swift assessment of Evia blaze damage

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday asked authorities to deliver promptly as assessment on the damages caused by the still-active wildfire on Evia, during a visit to a mobile coordinating center set up by the fire service on the island.

Mitsotakis thanked the firemen and all those who are fighting to halt the blaze which has raged since Tuesday and reiterated that the first priority is to prevent the loss of life and then of property.



“We will use the coming months to make drastic interventions in the way Civil Protection operates as a whole,” he added.



Fire officials said four villages and hundreds of people were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday.