NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Wet weather to ease heat in northern Greece as of Wednesday

TAGS: Weather

The sunny weather in northern Greece will give way to heavy rain, thunderstorms and gale-force winds as of Thursday.

The national weather service said that heavy clouds will roll into western and central Macedonia and Thessaly around noon, bringing rain, storms and strong winds, which will sweep across eastern Macedonia later in the day, when the islands of the northeastern Aegean can also expect sporadic showers.

Skies are set to clear again on Saturday. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 