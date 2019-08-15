Two arrested for arson in the Peloponnese

Two men were arrested on Thursday for suspected arsons in the regional units of Messinia and Ilia, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The first suspect, a 52-year-old man, is accused of starting several fires in a forested area near the old Kalamata-Tripoli national highway and in dry vegetation near the Tsakonas-Kalo Nero old highway - both in Messinia.



The second man, aged 58, is believed to have started a blaze in the area of Paleovarvasena, in Ilia.