NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two arrested for arson in the Peloponnese

TAGS: Fire, Crime

Two men were arrested on Thursday for suspected arsons in the regional units of Messinia and Ilia, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The first suspect, a 52-year-old man, is accused of starting several fires in a forested area near the old Kalamata-Tripoli national highway and in dry vegetation near the Tsakonas-Kalo Nero old highway - both in Messinia.

The second man, aged 58, is believed to have started a blaze in the area of Paleovarvasena, in Ilia.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 