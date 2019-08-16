NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Speed boat operator arrested off Spetses for drunken driving

Coast Guard officers on the Argosaronic island of Spetses on Friday arrested a 52-year-old speedboat operator who was allegedly conducting dangerous maneuvers with his boat in front of the pier of a hotel on the island's coastline on Thursday night. 

A passerby who noticed the boat alerted the Coast Guard. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene and arrested the 52-year-old at the pier. 

An alcohol test revealed that the man was significantly over the limit. He was released pending his trial. 

