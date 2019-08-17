The bidding process for the construction and operation of a casino on the site of the former airport at Elliniko, southern Athens, is expected to be completed at the end of September, with the government insisting there will be no deadline extension.

The three expected bidders are Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Hard Rock Cafe and Genting, with MG&E having expressed the greatest interest thus far.

MG&E CEO Mario Kontomerkos has visited Greece several times and, according to sources, the US-based company put together its bid months ago.

Authorities hope there won’t be any legal challenges.