NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Suspect detained in rape of British girl on Corfu

TAGS: Crime, Tourism

A 32-year-old Albanian national is to face a prosecutor on the Ionian island of Corfu on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old British girl early last Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of sexually molesting and then raping the girl who had been holidaying at a hotel on the island with her family.

According to local police, the man does not have legal residence papers.

He reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl but claimed it was consensual.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 