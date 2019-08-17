Suspect detained in rape of British girl on Corfu

A 32-year-old Albanian national is to face a prosecutor on the Ionian island of Corfu on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old British girl early last Wednesday.



The suspect is accused of sexually molesting and then raping the girl who had been holidaying at a hotel on the island with her family.



According to local police, the man does not have legal residence papers.



He reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl but claimed it was consensual.