Tax inspectors shut popular Mykonos bar

A popular bar on the island of Mykonos has been ordered to close for four days from Monday after officers of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) and police suspended its operations due to tax evasion.



As the bar had also been ordered to close for two days last month for tax evasion offenses, this time the penalty was doubled.



However, when IAPR officers visited the premises on Friday morning, they were surrounded by the bar’s security staff, who prevented them from posting the notice of closure.



The notice was eventually posted after Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis dispatched police to the scene.



Last week IAPR officers suspended the operation of another two bars on the island for tax evasion offenses.