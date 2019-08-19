NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

EMY warns of gale-force winds in Aegean

TAGS: Weather

Greece's National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Monday issued an emergency bulletin, heralding gale-force winds in the Aegean later in the day.

EMY warned that northwesterly winds will pick up during the day and reach 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale.

The regions most affected will be the central and southeastern Aegean, the Icarian and Cretan Seas and the Strait of Kafireas (south of Evia).  

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 