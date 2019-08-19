EMY warns of gale-force winds in Aegean

Greece's National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Monday issued an emergency bulletin, heralding gale-force winds in the Aegean later in the day.



EMY warned that northwesterly winds will pick up during the day and reach 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale.



The regions most affected will be the central and southeastern Aegean, the Icarian and Cretan Seas and the Strait of Kafireas (south of Evia).