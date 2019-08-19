Two arrested in Zakynthos over laughing gas, spiked drinks

Two people were arrested on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Monday in connection with balloons containing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, and adultarated drinks, inside two one-day cruise ships docked at the port.



Customs officials of Greece's Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) who were inspecting the cruise ships seized 550 ampoules of laughing gas and two devices to fill them up.



They also found 62 liters of alcohol drinks believed to contain industrial spirit - known locally as “bombes” - for which the suspects did not provide the proper paperwork.



Both men will be led before a local prosecutor.