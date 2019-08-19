The Greek fire department’s special arson section (DAEE), which is investigating a large wildfire that burned the island of Evia last week, have ruled out the possibility of a short circuit, Kathimerini understands.



Investigators found that the blaze did not start at the water pumps in the area where the first flames appeared. The pumps supply surrounding villages and the town of Psachna with fresh water.



Two suspects are being probed by DAEE in connection with a possible arson scenario. One is a 33-year-old local man who was arrested last year for nine incidents of arson.



The blaze burned for three days, ravaging a total of 2,260 hectares of forestland.