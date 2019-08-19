Staikouras to FT: Tax cuts a ‘key priority’

Tax cuts that will boost growth will be a “key priority,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in an interview with the Financial Times.



Tax cuts are key to the structural reforms the government wants to implement sooner rather than later, according to Staikouras.



The cuts will be across the board – on income and corporate tax and on VAT. Some special taxes imposed during the years of austerity will be phased out, the finance minister said.



“Our goal is the swift implementation of a coherent and realistic but outward-looking economic plan,” Staikouras told the FT.



“We have to move the economy to an upward virtuous spiral.”