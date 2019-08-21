Albania rescues 36 Afghans from ship, trying to cross into Greece

File photo

Albania's Defense Ministry says its ship in the Aegean Sea has rescued 36 Afghans trying to cross into Greece.



Defense Minister Olta Xhacka tweeted Wednesday that 19 Afghan children, eight women and nine men were rescued by the ship Oriku in cooperation with Frontex, the European Union's border control force. She says they have been handed over to local authorities.

Xhacka did not say exactly where the migrants were found.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is part of the western military alliances maritime mission in the Aegean Sea.

[AP]