Firemen evacuate hospital in Leros

Photo: e-leros.com

TAGS: Fire

A hospital was evacuated and swimmers were stranded on a beach in southern Leros, an island in the eastern Aegean, as firemen battled a blaze that started in low vegetation in the area of Merikia  on Friday, a local website reported.

Island mayor Mihalis Kollias said efforts are being made to contain the flames and bathers were told by authorities to remain at a nearby beach for safety reasons, according to Leros News.

Fire fighters were assisted by volunteers and several water-dropping aircraft. 

