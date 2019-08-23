Deputy energy minister sacks DEDDIE board after Poros helicopter crash

Deputy Energy Minister Gerasimos Thomas on Friday asked for the resignations of the board of Greece’s power distribution agency (DEDDIE), following the helicopter crash on the island of Poros last Tuesday.

Two Russian passengers, aged 56 and 24, and the 57-year-old Greek pilot died in the crash Tuesday which took place after the aircraft appeared to get tangled in power lines connecting the island to the mainland.

The accident knocked out the island’s power supply at the height of the summer tourist season.

Thomas met with DEDDIE CEO Stefanos Oktapodas to discuss the incident and then requested his resignation, and those of the other board members, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said all the evidence collected by DEDDIE on the accident will be sent to the prosecutor investigating the crash.



The helicopter had taken off from a mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.