Six regions of country on alert for fires this weekend

The risk of wildfires this weekend remains high in six regions around the country, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.



The relevant authorities have been placed on alert in Attica (including the island of Kythnos), the northern Aegean, parts of the Peloponnese in southern Greece, swathes of central and western Greece, as well as areas in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Meanwhile a number of fires broke out in several parts of the country Friday.

On Corfu, firefighters brought under control a large blaze that broke out in the Kritika region of the Ionian island, forcing the temporary evacuation of homes as a precaution.

A fire on the southeastern Aegean island of Leros also prompted the precautionary evacuation of a hospital, while swimmers were also temporarily stranded on a beach.



Fires also erupted in Nea Manolada, southwestern Greece, in Arcadia in the Peloponnese, and Aspropyrgos in western Attica.