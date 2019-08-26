Three people who were detained on Monday during a police raid in squats in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia were charged with disturbing the peace.



The suspects were identified as two Greek nationals, aged 41 and 57, and a French national, aged 65.

The French man had been detained in early July in clashes between protesters and police during a rally against the short-term rental platform Airbnb outside a police station in central Athens.

The 57-year-old suspect does not have a criminal record while the 41-year-old was among the 394 anarchists arrested in 1995 during a riot police raid in the building of the Athens Polytechnic University.



Police announced earlier in the day that 143 foreign nationals were removed from four occupied buildings.



Three of the squats, located on Spyrou Trikoupi and Fotila streets, had been hosting undocumented migrants and refugees.

Of the 143 migrants who were evicted from the squats, 133 will be transferred to open camps while their asylum application is being processed, while the remaining 10 did not have legal documents and will be deported.